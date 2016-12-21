Holiday Bike Tour Monday night
Those interested in exploring the streets of historic downtown Marietta while it's lit for the holidays have Monday's 21st annual Marietta Holiday Bike Tour to look forward to. The ride will start at 7 p.m. and travel throughout downtown.
