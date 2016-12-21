History buffs welcome winter
PEYTON NEELY The Marietta Times Wesley Clarke, archaeologist at The Castle, talks those who attended the annual Winter Solstice Sunset Watch at Sacra Via Park in Marietta on Wednesday evening. December 21 is the shortest day of 2016 and bringing in the longest night of the year was a crowd of residents at Sacra Via Park in Marietta on Wednesday evening.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Marietta Times.
Add your comments below
Marietta Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Vote for Donald J Trump
|Nov '16
|Joey Bidenoffer
|3
|Jeff Kelley of Kelley ink
|Nov '16
|Qwertyyou122
|3
|Trooper accused of misusing police database for...
|Oct '16
|They cannot kill ...
|4
|parking nazi (Dec '15)
|Oct '16
|Pay up
|2
|Wolf Creek haunted corn maze (Apr '15)
|Oct '16
|Tabitha
|3
|Marietta Memorial Hospital CEO
|Oct '16
|compensator
|4
|Bryan Boston
|Sep '16
|Cutiekel 27
|1
Find what you want!
Search Marietta Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC