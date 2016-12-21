History buffs welcome winter

PEYTON NEELY The Marietta Times Wesley Clarke, archaeologist at The Castle, talks those who attended the annual Winter Solstice Sunset Watch at Sacra Via Park in Marietta on Wednesday evening. December 21 is the shortest day of 2016 and bringing in the longest night of the year was a crowd of residents at Sacra Via Park in Marietta on Wednesday evening.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Marietta Times.