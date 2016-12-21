Creative idea grows into a - village'
Mary Skogland, 80, of Marietta, looks at the village she created in the home of Fleming resident Kathy Morrow, 58. FLEMING-From homes to a diner and a town hall, what began with only two buildings has now grown into a village of 30 different pieces created by Marietta resident and retired teacher Mary Skogland, 80. Mary Maxim is the company where Skogland found some do-it-yourself yarn crafts all those years ago. The kits Skogland bought come with a plastic canvas and yarn to create the building.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Marietta Times.
Add your comments below
Marietta Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Vote for Donald J Trump
|Nov '16
|Joey Bidenoffer
|3
|Jeff Kelley of Kelley ink
|Nov '16
|Qwertyyou122
|3
|Trooper accused of misusing police database for...
|Oct '16
|They cannot kill ...
|4
|parking nazi (Dec '15)
|Oct '16
|Pay up
|2
|Wolf Creek haunted corn maze (Apr '15)
|Oct '16
|Tabitha
|3
|Marietta Memorial Hospital CEO
|Oct '16
|compensator
|4
|Bryan Boston
|Sep '16
|Cutiekel 27
|1
Find what you want!
Search Marietta Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC