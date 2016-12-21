Creative idea grows into a - village'

Mary Skogland, 80, of Marietta, looks at the village she created in the home of Fleming resident Kathy Morrow, 58. FLEMING-From homes to a diner and a town hall, what began with only two buildings has now grown into a village of 30 different pieces created by Marietta resident and retired teacher Mary Skogland, 80. Mary Maxim is the company where Skogland found some do-it-yourself yarn crafts all those years ago. The kits Skogland bought come with a plastic canvas and yarn to create the building.

