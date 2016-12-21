Company owes over $500K in back taxes

When school boards look at their budgets each year, property tax revenues are the biggest contribution to their coffers and without local land owners paying those taxes on time and in full, the school districts and in turn their students are the ones who feel the impact. In the Nov. 16 edition of The Marietta Times, the Washington County Treasurer's Office published a delinquent land tax notice for all properties behind on their 2015 taxes due this year.

