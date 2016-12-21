Code enforcement back to city
Eight years after the city of Marietta began contracting with Washington County to provide residential building permit services, the city is taking back some of those responsibilities. He said Marietta's 2017 residential permitting contract with the county would return responsibility for city building code enforcement back to the municipality.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Marietta Times.
Add your comments below
Marietta Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Vote for Donald J Trump
|Nov '16
|Joey Bidenoffer
|3
|Jeff Kelley of Kelley ink
|Nov '16
|Qwertyyou122
|3
|Trooper accused of misusing police database for...
|Oct '16
|They cannot kill ...
|4
|parking nazi (Dec '15)
|Oct '16
|Pay up
|2
|Wolf Creek haunted corn maze (Apr '15)
|Oct '16
|Tabitha
|3
|Marietta Memorial Hospital CEO
|Oct '16
|compensator
|4
|Bryan Boston
|Sep '16
|Cutiekel 27
|1
Find what you want!
Search Marietta Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC