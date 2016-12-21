Businesses open doors Dec. 25
PEYTON NEELY The Marietta Times Jenny Goldman, one of the owners of Emanuel's Bakery & Diner, puts silverware out during normal business hours on Tuesday afternoon. After a fun-filled day opening presents, spending time with family and celebrating Christmas, several places in the Marietta area open their doors for those wanting an escape from the chaos on the holiday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Marietta Times.
Add your comments below
Marietta Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Vote for Donald J Trump
|Nov '16
|Joey Bidenoffer
|3
|Jeff Kelley of Kelley ink
|Nov '16
|Qwertyyou122
|3
|Trooper accused of misusing police database for...
|Oct '16
|They cannot kill ...
|4
|parking nazi (Dec '15)
|Oct '16
|Pay up
|2
|Wolf Creek haunted corn maze (Apr '15)
|Oct '16
|Tabitha
|3
|Marietta Memorial Hospital CEO
|Oct '16
|compensator
|4
|Bryan Boston
|Sep '16
|Cutiekel 27
|1
Find what you want!
Search Marietta Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC