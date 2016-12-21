Benefit raises $10K for Marietta museums
Photo Provided From left Bernita Freimann and Joyce Bertram of Marietta enjoy the festivities at An Evening at the Museum, a fundraiser sponsored by the Friends of the Museums in Marietta. Photo Provided Elsa Thompson and Denny Lankford of Marietta share a light moment at An Evening at the Museum, a benefit for the Campus Martius and Ohio River museums sponsored by the Friends of the Museums.
