Benefit raises $10K for Marietta museums

Photo Provided From left Bernita Freimann and Joyce Bertram of Marietta enjoy the festivities at An Evening at the Museum, a fundraiser sponsored by the Friends of the Museums in Marietta. Photo Provided Elsa Thompson and Denny Lankford of Marietta share a light moment at An Evening at the Museum, a benefit for the Campus Martius and Ohio River museums sponsored by the Friends of the Museums.

