Around town

The Evergreen Arts & Humanities Series at Washington State Community College in collaboration with the Schwendeman Agency, Inc. will show the film, A purse auction benefiting the United Way of Washington County will be held on Jan. 12 at the Quality Inn in Marietta. Silent auction bidding begins at 5 p.m., with live bidding to begin at 6:30.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Marietta Times.