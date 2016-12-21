Around town

A Winter Solstice Sunset Watch will be held from 4 to 5:30 p.m. Wednesday at Sacra Via Park in Marietta , on the prehistoric alignment created to mark this astronomical event. Sunset is officially at 5:06 p.m., but watchers should arrive between 4 and 4:15 as the horizon west of Sacra Via is higher in elevation and is touched by the setting sun at an earlier time.

