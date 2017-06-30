Shopaholic Boutique opens in Marietta

Shopaholic Boutique opens in Marietta

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: MDJonline.com

Shopaholic Boutique, a new boutique concept in shopping for quality women's fashion with every item in the store selling for $10 and under, has opened at 4880 Lower Roswell Road in Marietta.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MDJonline.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Marietta Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Differential 36 min Steven 20
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 6 hr Resist and Persist 20,947
ups financial trouble 18 hr American 12
Burt Reynolds 19 hr Bam 7
Cynthia McKinney Courageous Fighter for Humanit... 22 hr wjabbe 7
No Panhandling Zone Around the Mercedes-Benz St... Fri ThomasA 78
Pain Relief Clinic - anybody go there?- also an... (May '12) Jun 28 Tawanda 24
See all Marietta Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Marietta Forum Now

Marietta Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Marietta Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. Hong Kong
  2. Supreme Court
  3. South Korea
  4. Pakistan
  5. Syria
 

Marietta, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,233 • Total comments across all topics: 282,176,219

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC