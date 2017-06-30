Pebblebrook grad: - School prepared m...

Pebblebrook grad: - School prepared me' for Broadway

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: MDJonline.com

Marietta-raised Broadway performer Ryan Breslin, a Pebblebrook High School graduate, says his training through the school's Cobb County Center for Excellence in Performing Arts sometimes felt like 'a full-time job.'

Start the conversation, or Read more at MDJonline.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Marietta Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Cynthia McKinney Courageous Fighter for Humanit... 3 min wjabbe 13
Music Industry EXPOSED: Famous Musicians & Rapp... 33 min Ntoeben 6
what do you think of ROBIN MEADE? (Oct '11) 41 min lol 9
No Panhandling Zone Around the Mercedes-Benz St... 42 min lol 79
CNN is the king of Fake News 5 hr Raposity 6
Michael Hightower 9 hr Wow 1
News Georgia voters streaming to the polls in pricy ... 22 hr Trump s Birtherex... 15
See all Marietta Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Marietta Forum Now

Marietta Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Marietta Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. South Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
 

Marietta, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,852 • Total comments across all topics: 282,264,105

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC