'Parade' an intense, unnerving show takes the stage at Merry-Go-Round Playhouse

14 hrs ago

Audience members attending the second production of Merry-Go-Round Playhouse's current season, will hear a Tony Award winning score and see a Tony Award winning story. Transported back to 1913 Marietta, Georgia, they will become embroiled in a controversial trial that rocked the complacency of the local community and reached every city and hamlet in the United States through sensationalized articles in the national press.

