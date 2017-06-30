'Parade' an intense, unnerving show takes the stage at Merry-Go-Round Playhouse
Audience members attending the second production of Merry-Go-Round Playhouse's current season, will hear a Tony Award winning score and see a Tony Award winning story. Transported back to 1913 Marietta, Georgia, they will become embroiled in a controversial trial that rocked the complacency of the local community and reached every city and hamlet in the United States through sensationalized articles in the national press.
Marietta Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Cynthia McKinney Courageous Fighter for Humanit...
|57 min
|wjabbe
|15
|Drop CNN from cable petition
|1 hr
|Nova
|11
|No Panhandling Zone Around the Mercedes-Benz St...
|2 hr
|ThomasA is uber gay
|81
|Music Industry EXPOSED: Famous Musicians & Rapp...
|9 hr
|Ntoeben
|6
|what do you think of ROBIN MEADE? (Oct '11)
|9 hr
|lol
|9
|CNN is the king of Fake News
|14 hr
|Raposity
|6
|Michael Hightower
|18 hr
|Wow
|1
