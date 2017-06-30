Marietta's annual parade draws thousa...

Marietta's annual parade draws thousands of patriots for the Fourth of July celebration

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: MDJonline.com

A few of the attendees of Marietta's Let Freedom Ring Parade were without flags to wave, as groups such as local Lions Clubs had distributed them before and during Tuesday morning's event.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MDJonline.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Marietta Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Georgia voters streaming to the polls in pricy ... 4 hr Trump s Birtherex... 15
CNN is the king of Fake News 12 hr Fake News 1
Organized Gang Stalking What You Need To Know (Sep '10) 17 hr PsnMs 634
Bi Sex And Strap Ons (Nov '11) 18 hr Tolerman 23
News Website lists Columbus as 50th worst U.S. city ... Tue Will Dockery 9
News Bicyclist dies from collision in Roswell's Big ... (Feb '12) Mon GaryL 9
Differential Mon MR ROBINSON to YOU 48
See all Marietta Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Marietta Forum Now

Marietta Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Marietta Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Mexico
  5. Pakistan
  1. Syria
  2. South Korea
  3. Supreme Court
  4. North Korea
  5. Kentucky Derby
 

Marietta, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,136 • Total comments across all topics: 282,245,919

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC