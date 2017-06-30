Marietta term limits could be a done deal next week
When the Marietta City Council meets July 12, it may be the end of a long-discussed issue: term limits for the city's elected officials.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MDJonline.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Marietta Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Music Industry EXPOSED: Famous Musicians & Rapp...
|1 hr
|Trump Rocks
|8
|Drop CNN from cable petition
|2 hr
|Willie
|15
|No Panhandling Zone Around the Mercedes-Benz St...
|3 hr
|guest
|84
|Cynthia McKinney Courageous Fighter for Humanit...
|11 hr
|wjabbe the dumb ass
|17
|what do you think of ROBIN MEADE? (Oct '11)
|21 hr
|lol
|9
|Pain Relief Clinic - anybody go there?- also an... (May '12)
|Jun 28
|Tawanda
|24
|1848 House sold for private residence (Sep '06)
|Jun 15
|Free Thought Is N...
|20
Find what you want!
Search Marietta Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC