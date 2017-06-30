July 4th on the Marietta Square a special tradition for local families
On Tuesday, July 4, from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., the Independence Day parade and celebration, presented by Superior Plumbing, takes place on the historic downtown Marietta Square.
