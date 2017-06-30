July 4th on the Marietta Square a spe...

July 4th on the Marietta Square a special tradition for local families

Next Story Prev Story
22 hrs ago Read more: MDJonline.com

On Tuesday, July 4, from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., the Independence Day parade and celebration, presented by Superior Plumbing, takes place on the historic downtown Marietta Square.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MDJonline.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Marietta Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Differential 49 min Tolerman 39
Cynthia McKinney Courageous Fighter for Humanit... 3 hr wjabbe a crazy fu... 9
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 23 hr Resist and Persist 20,945
ups financial trouble Sat American 12
Burt Reynolds Sat Bam 7
No Panhandling Zone Around the Mercedes-Benz St... Fri ThomasA 78
Pain Relief Clinic - anybody go there?- also an... (May '12) Jun 28 Tawanda 24
See all Marietta Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Marietta Forum Now

Marietta Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Marietta Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. Pakistan
  2. Hong Kong
  3. South Korea
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
 

Marietta, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,347 • Total comments across all topics: 282,192,872

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC