Avery Gallery in Marietta presents new exhibit on Friday
Avery Gallery will present "Homage to the Female Form - Featuring Alison Spiesman" on Friday, July 7 from 5 to 9 p.m. Alison Spiesman's work in oils continues a female dialogue and represents a feminine journey through her paintings.
