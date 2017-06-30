Around Town: Keeping the roads safe w...

Around Town: Keeping the roads safe without wrongful arrests

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: MDJonline.com

PERHAPS YOU SAW the 11 Alive report the other day concerning police officers who are specially trained to determine if drivers are impaired by marijuana based on various visual signs.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MDJonline.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Marietta Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Organized Gang Stalking What You Need To Know (Sep '10) 57 min PsnMs 634
Bi Sex And Strap Ons (Nov '11) 1 hr Tolerman 23
Trump- What a Guy! 4 hr Jack 1
News Website lists Columbus as 50th worst U.S. city ... 9 hr Will Dockery 9
News Bicyclist dies from collision in Roswell's Big ... (Feb '12) 11 hr GaryL 9
Differential 14 hr MR ROBINSON to YOU 48
News Longtime roller skating rink Dazzles closes doors 17 hr Skatepunk 2
See all Marietta Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Marietta Forum Now

Marietta Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Marietta Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. China
  5. Pakistan
  1. North Korea
  2. South Korea
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
 

Marietta, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,388 • Total comments across all topics: 282,229,255

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC