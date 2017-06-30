Around Town: Keeping the roads safe without wrongful arrests
PERHAPS YOU SAW the 11 Alive report the other day concerning police officers who are specially trained to determine if drivers are impaired by marijuana based on various visual signs.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MDJonline.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Marietta Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Organized Gang Stalking What You Need To Know (Sep '10)
|57 min
|PsnMs
|634
|Bi Sex And Strap Ons (Nov '11)
|1 hr
|Tolerman
|23
|Trump- What a Guy!
|4 hr
|Jack
|1
|Website lists Columbus as 50th worst U.S. city ...
|9 hr
|Will Dockery
|9
|Bicyclist dies from collision in Roswell's Big ... (Feb '12)
|11 hr
|GaryL
|9
|Differential
|14 hr
|MR ROBINSON to YOU
|48
|Longtime roller skating rink Dazzles closes doors
|17 hr
|Skatepunk
|2
Find what you want!
Search Marietta Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC