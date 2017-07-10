American Financial Advisors named to 2017 Financial Times 300 Top Registered Investment Advisers
American Financial Advisors, 2551 Roswell Road, Suite 310 in Marietta, announced it has been named to the 2017 edition of the Financial Times 300 Top Registered Investment Advisers.
