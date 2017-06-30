Advanced Car Wash Systems Partners with PDQ Manufacturing
PDQ Manufacturing Inc., a major manufacturer of touchfree vehicle wash systems, has announced the appointment of Advanced Car Wash Systems as a new distributor serving the Southeast market, for the states of Georgia, Alabama and the Panhandle region of Florida. Advanced Car Wash Systems and PDQ Manufacturing are renewing their partnership that had previously been established in the 1990s.
Read more at CSP.
