Advanced Car Wash Systems Partners wi...

Advanced Car Wash Systems Partners with PDQ Manufacturing

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: CSP

PDQ Manufacturing Inc., a major manufacturer of touchfree vehicle wash systems, has announced the appointment of Advanced Car Wash Systems as a new distributor serving the Southeast market, for the states of Georgia, Alabama and the Panhandle region of Florida. Advanced Car Wash Systems and PDQ Manufacturing are renewing their partnership that had previously been established in the 1990s.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CSP.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Marietta Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 50 min Resist and Persist 20,947
Differential 2 hr Ntoeben 16
ups financial trouble 12 hr American 12
Burt Reynolds 13 hr Bam 7
Cynthia McKinney Courageous Fighter for Humanit... 16 hr wjabbe 7
No Panhandling Zone Around the Mercedes-Benz St... Fri ThomasA 78
Pain Relief Clinic - anybody go there?- also an... (May '12) Jun 28 Tawanda 24
See all Marietta Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Marietta Forum Now

Marietta Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Marietta Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. Syria
  2. South Korea
  3. Pakistan
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Tornado
 

Marietta, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,801 • Total comments across all topics: 282,170,180

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC