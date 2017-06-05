Willie Jewell's Old School Bar-B-Q restaurant opened Monday in Marietta
Willie Jewell's Old School Bar-B-Q, a fast-casual spinoff from the 68-year veteran Bono's Pit Bar-B-Q concept, opened Monday at 2550 Sandy Plains Road in Marietta.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MDJonline.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Marietta Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|In Georgia, a Democratic upset depends on a bal...
|45 min
|Squidy
|64
|Solar Industry Creating Jobs 17 Times Faster Th...
|48 min
|ThomasA is uber gay
|6
|Don't Fly United
|1 hr
|Fly with covfefe
|17
|No Panhandling Zone Around the Mercedes-Benz St...
|2 hr
|ThomasA is uber gay
|67
|Augusta Georgia sucks!!!!!! (Sep '15)
|10 hr
|Machiavellian Mac...
|30
|Still Out Of Work?
|19 hr
|Truth in the Media
|2
|C.W. Matthews donates $10K from I-85 bridge reb...
|May 22
|guest
|1
Find what you want!
Search Marietta Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC