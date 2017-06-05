What to do if you are in an 'active shooter' situation Sadly, we have ...
Sadly, we have had to come to terms with an increasing number of potential "active shooter" situations, We are left wondering what would we do if we found ourselves in those circumstances. Brian Marshall, a lieutenant with the Marietta, Ga., Police Department, spoke to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution in December, a week after the mass shooting in San Bernardino, and offered this advice to anyone who would find themselves coming face-to-face with a person armed with a weapon.
