Visiting Angels to have education pan...

Visiting Angels to have education panel on June 19

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: MDJonline.com

Visiting Angels will have an educational panel, titled "L.E.A.R.N. for Seniors" on June 19 from 4 to 6 p.m. at the East Cobb Senior Center, 3332 Sandy Plains Road in Marietta.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MDJonline.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Marietta Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News In Georgia, a Democratic upset depends on a bal... 9 min Trump your President 70
Solar Industry Creating Jobs 17 Times Faster Th... 1 hr ThomasA 8
No Panhandling Zone Around the Mercedes-Benz St... 2 hr ThomasA 68
News Bathroom Sex at Airport Declines (Sep '07) 5 hr Fly with covfefe 3
multi-faith 5k on the 4th of july 8 hr Marty Arrington 1
Don't Fly United 10 hr Fly with covfefe 17
Augusta Georgia sucks!!!!!! (Sep '15) 20 hr Machiavellian Mac... 30
See all Marietta Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Marietta Forum Now

Marietta Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Marietta Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Health Care
  4. China
  5. Microsoft
  1. Climate Change
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. North Korea
  5. Oakland
 

Marietta, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,247 • Total comments across all topics: 281,570,007

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC