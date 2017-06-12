Vinings Business After Hours at Dogwood Golf Club
The Vinings Business Association will be holding their June After Hours business networking event at Dogwood Golf Club, as the club celebrates their 50th anniversary this year. The June After Hours Event will be on Tuesday, June 20th from 5:30-7:00pm.
