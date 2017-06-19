Villa Rica festival to honor the life, music of Thomas Dorsey
The festival will open with a jazz concert at The Mill amphitheater, 106 Temple St. It will continue on Saturday with a gospel singing at Mount Prospect Baptist Church, 133 Thomas Dorsey Drive. It will conclude with a blues concert at The Mill and a fireworks show after dark.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Times Georgian.
Comments
Add your comments below
Marietta Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Can Dems even be honest with themselves??
|8 min
|Observant
|2
|Music Industry EXPOSED: Famous Musicians & Rapp...
|3 hr
|jesus was a zombie
|4
|Website lists Columbus as 50th worst U.S. city ...
|7 hr
|Will Dockery
|4
|Discount Tire Store - Augusta GA: RACISM & JOB ...
|9 hr
|PissedoffCustomer II
|2
|Bi Sex And Strap Ons (Nov '11)
|12 hr
|gross
|21
|Ossoff #1. Republicans will Destroy Healthcare ...
|17 hr
|Observant
|13
|Tornado warning
|18 hr
|Observant
|7
Find what you want!
Search Marietta Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC