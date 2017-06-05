Vice President Mike Pence to Visit Marietta, Georgia
On Friday, June 9, Vice President Mike Pence will travel to Marietta, Georgia to meet with airmen, service members and their families at Dobbins Air Reserve Base. The Vice President will give formal remarks at the conclusion of his visit.
