Vice President Mike Pence to Visit Ma...

Vice President Mike Pence to Visit Marietta, Georgia

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: World News Report

On Friday, June 9, Vice President Mike Pence will travel to Marietta, Georgia to meet with airmen, service members and their families at Dobbins Air Reserve Base. The Vice President will give formal remarks at the conclusion of his visit.

Start the conversation, or Read more at World News Report.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Marietta Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News In Georgia, a Democratic upset depends on a bal... 1 hr Trump your President 120
Ossoff Lied 3 hr Mitch Johnson 3
Bob Hale: Despicable & Dishonest Realtor in Aug... 5 hr PissedoffCustomer 2
Karen Handel: "I do not support a livable wage" 6 hr Guy the catatonic 3
Organized Gang Stalking What You Need To Know (Sep '10) 7 hr Truth 632
I just moved to Atlanta and took a cruise throu... (Jun '12) 18 hr Beans And Farts 40
Solar Industry Creating Jobs 17 Times Faster Th... Wed ThomasA is uber gay 12
See all Marietta Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Marietta Forum Now

Marietta Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Marietta Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Notre Dame
  4. Iran
  5. Microsoft
  1. South Korea
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. Climate Change
 

Marietta, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,133 • Total comments across all topics: 281,609,409

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC