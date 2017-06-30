Upcoming public hearings on 2017 millage
The Cobb County Board of Commissioners will host three public hearings on the 2017 millage.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MDJonline.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Marietta Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|No Panhandling Zone Around the Mercedes-Benz St...
|2 hr
|Ntoeben
|76
|Good R_ox y, o_xy,cm-arijuana,t-ar,he-roin,o_xy...
|2 hr
|Ntoeben
|2
|Good R ox y, m-arijuana,t-ar,he-roin etc
|2 hr
|Ntoeben
|3
|ups financial trouble
|5 hr
|Ntoeben
|11
|Cynthia McKinney Courageous Fighter for Humanit...
|13 hr
|Jack
|4
|Pain Relief Clinic - anybody go there?- also an... (May '12)
|Jun 28
|Tawanda
|24
|1848 House sold for private residence (Sep '06)
|Jun 15
|Free Thought Is N...
|20
Find what you want!
Search Marietta Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC