U.S. Army Corps of Engineers hosts open house on Sweetwater Creek Flood Risk Management Study

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Mobile District is inviting the public to participate in an open house on June 13 from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. for the proposed Sweetwater Creek Flood Risk Management Study.

