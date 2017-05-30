Townhomes proposed for Atlanta Road corridor near Dobbins
More than 70 townhomes could be built along Atlanta Road west of Dobbins Air Reserve Base under two rezoning proposals to be heard Tuesday by the Cobb Planning Commission.
