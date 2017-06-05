The Foxtrotters Dance Club to have dance on June 23
The Foxtrotters Dance Club will on June 23 have a dance for singles and couples over the age of 55 years at the East Cobb Senior Center, 3332 Sandy Plains Road in Marietta.
