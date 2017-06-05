The Butcher The Baker and Seed Kitchen & Bar earn spots on - 100 Plates Locals Love'
The Butcher The Baker and Seed Kitchen & Bar were awarded the 2017-18 "100 Plates Locals Love" distinction by Georgia Department of Economic Development's Tourism Division as part of its annual list of "100 Plates Locals Love," which is featured in the state's culinary guide, Georgia Eats.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MDJonline.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Marietta Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Karen Handel: "I do not support a livable wage"
|37 min
|Freudian Slap
|16
|In Georgia, a Democratic upset depends on a bal...
|4 hr
|Fairy Godfather
|178
|Rh Negative is a very Holy Bloodline (Sep '11)
|4 hr
|Confoosed
|30
|Dance on Indian graves at new Holiday Inn Expre...
|15 hr
|Jack
|11
|Moving from New Jersey to Marietta (Oct '06)
|20 hr
|Anonymous snob
|34
|CNN to fire Anderson Cooper
|Sat
|Trump sex tape
|9
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Sat
|ThomasA
|20,926
Find what you want!
Search Marietta Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC