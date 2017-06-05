The Butcher The Baker and Seed Kitche...

The Butcher The Baker and Seed Kitchen & Bar earn spots on - 100 Plates Locals Love'

The Butcher The Baker and Seed Kitchen & Bar were awarded the 2017-18 "100 Plates Locals Love" distinction by Georgia Department of Economic Development's Tourism Division as part of its annual list of "100 Plates Locals Love," which is featured in the state's culinary guide, Georgia Eats.

