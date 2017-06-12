Tensions rise over tall buildings and term limits in Marietta council
Several dozen nearby residents came to the Marietta City Council meeting Wednesday night.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MDJonline.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Marietta Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jon Ossoff worked for Hank Johnson....Defeat JO!
|4 hr
|livelivelive
|2
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|6 hr
|Fitius T Bluster
|20,935
|Bathroom Sex at Airport Declines (Sep '07)
|12 hr
|Jon Ossoff
|7
|Farmer's Markets in Atlanta Metro area
|23 hr
|Rich
|4
|Jon Ossoff gives the middle finger to Bernie Sa...
|Wed
|Local
|1
|Ben Swann will not bring back Truth In Media be...
|Tue
|Charles
|3
|Trump and Generals To Impose Military Draft ?!
|Mon
|Frank Underwood
|82
Find what you want!
Search Marietta Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC