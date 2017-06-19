Sunset at the P.A.R.K.S. continues Fr...

Sunset at the P.A.R.K.S. continues Friday at Fair Oaks Park

The next screening in the Sunset at the P.A.R.K.S. movie series will be Dreamworks' "Trolls" on Friday, at Fair Oaks Park, 1460 West Booth Road Ext.

