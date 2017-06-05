Special adoption rates and family fun...

Special adoption rates and family fun at ART-Barks and Purr

Participants can bring the family to enjoy the fourth annual ART-Barks and Purrs on June 17 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The event is part of Cobb County Animal Control staff's continuing efforts to find forever homes for the homeless animals of the county through a fun arts and crafts event.

