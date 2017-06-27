Serial bank robber who targeted Marietta banks to serve 25 years behind bars
Kevin Ray Williamson, who authorities say is the man above robbing Regions Bank on Roswell Road in east Cobb on April 1, has been sentenced to 25 years after being found guilty of charges related to six bank robberies.
