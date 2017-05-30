Saint Leo University commencement cer...

Saint Leo University commencement ceremony June 10 at Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: MDJonline.com

One of the 100 "Most Influential Georgians," Dr. Daniel Kaufman, president and CEO of the Gwinnett Chamber of Commerce, will give the commencement address for Saint Leo University Atlanta region students.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MDJonline.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Marietta Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
I just moved to Atlanta and took a cruise throu... (Jun '12) 58 min Daniel Monk Shin 38
News Number of snake bites rising in North Georgia 2 hr ThomasA 21
No Panhandling Zone Around the Mercedes-Benz St... 2 hr ThomasA 46
While You Obsessed Over Trump’s Scandals, He’s ... 11 hr Citizen 5
Trump's budget proposal is a BIG MESS 13 hr GFL 19
Trump’s proposed 2018 budget takes an ax to sci... 13 hr GFL 3
Good R ox y, m-oll-y,ku*sh,t-ar,he-roin etc 17 hr Misc 1
See all Marietta Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Marietta Forum Now

Marietta Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Marietta Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Climate Change
  2. Gunman
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Health Care
  5. North Korea
  1. Microsoft
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Tornado
  5. Syria
 

Marietta, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,214 • Total comments across all topics: 281,497,233

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC