Saint Leo University commencement ceremony June 10 at Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre
One of the 100 "Most Influential Georgians," Dr. Daniel Kaufman, president and CEO of the Gwinnett Chamber of Commerce, will give the commencement address for Saint Leo University Atlanta region students.
