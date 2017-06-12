PrivatePlus Mortgage adds Marietta ma...

PrivatePlus Mortgage adds Marietta man to team as VP

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: MDJonline.com

PrivatePlus Mortgage, a division of National Bank of Commerce, has named Marietta resident Michael Kempter a vice president and mortgage banker.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MDJonline.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Marietta Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Worried parent and car seats 3 hr mind your own bus... 4
Why Pittsburgh is better than Atlanta (Jun '16) 4 hr Observant 43
Medications Available 16 hr Maxy 1
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) Sun Fitus T Bluster 20,939
Augusta Georgia sucks!!!!!! (Sep '15) Sat Test test 2 34
News Bathroom Sex at Airport Declines (Sep '07) Sat Big Boy 10
Republicans, Trump, Hitler Supporters of Trump Sat vote Ossoff 2
See all Marietta Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Marietta Forum Now

Marietta Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Marietta Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. U.S. Open
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Cuba
  5. Kentucky Derby
  1. Tiger Woods
  2. Mexico
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. China
  5. Wall Street
 

Marietta, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,233 • Total comments across all topics: 281,867,039

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC