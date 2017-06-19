Polls Close In Georgia's Closely Watc...

Polls Close In Georgia's Closely Watched, Expensive Special Election

Supporters of Democrat Jon Ossoff and Republican Karen Handel campaign outside of the East Cobb Government Center on Tuesday in Marietta, Ga., on voting day for the Georgia special election. The most expensive House race in U.S. history has nearly come to an end, as polls closed in the closely watched special congressional election in Georgia's 6th Congressional District at 7 p.m. ET.

