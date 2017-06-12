Minor League Update: Games of June 12 by Steve Givarz
Drafted in the 1st round, in the 2014 MLB Draft from Sprayberry HS in Marietta GA, Chavis big raw power has showcased itself into more game power than ever before. He has already surpassed his prior career high and while the K's are high, if he is slugging .694, I think we can overlook it.
