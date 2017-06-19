Meeting on speed humps for Horseshoe Bend Road residents
Residents and neighbors of Horseshoe Bend Road are invited to a public meeting on the potential installation of speed humps on June 29 from 7 to 8:30 p.m. at Hollydale United Methodist Church, 2364 Powder Springs Road in Marietta.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MDJonline.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Marietta Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Atlanta Flood of 2009 "Worst in Recorded Histor... (Oct '09)
|1 hr
|Ellen
|34
|Can Dems even be honest with themselves??
|3 hr
|The Truth
|3
|Music Industry EXPOSED: Famous Musicians & Rapp...
|8 hr
|jesus was a zombie
|4
|Website lists Columbus as 50th worst U.S. city ...
|12 hr
|Will Dockery
|4
|Discount Tire Store - Augusta GA: RACISM & JOB ...
|14 hr
|PissedoffCustomer II
|2
|Bi Sex And Strap Ons (Nov '11)
|17 hr
|gross
|21
|Ossoff #1. Republicans will Destroy Healthcare ...
|21 hr
|Observant
|13
Find what you want!
Search Marietta Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC