Marietta to hold public hearing on fiscal 2018 budget on Wednesday
The city of Marietta will hold two public hearings on Wednesday, June 7, regarding the recommended budget for fiscal year 2018, which begins July 1. The meetings will be at noon and 5 p.m. in the City Hall Council Chamber located on the lobby level of City Hall at 205 Lawrence Street in Marietta.
