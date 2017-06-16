Marietta Parks & Rec to host free movie night at Tumlin Park on June 16
The city of Marietta's Parks and Recreation Department, in conjunction with GracePointe Marietta and Hickory Hills Elementary School, will host a free movie night on June 16 at 8:45 p.m. in Tumlin Park, 400 Chestnut Hill Road in Marietta.
