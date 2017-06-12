Marietta Parks and Recreation Department announces new summer running program for kids
The Marietta Parks and Recreation Department announced its newest summer program, the Swift Kids Running Club, which is a seven-week running program designed for children and held at Tumlin Park, 400 Chestnut Hill Road SW in Marietta.
