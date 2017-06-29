Marietta church holds monthlong food drive
Echad Temple Oneness Ministries, 1360 Powers Ferry Road, Suite C-200 in Marietta, has teamed up with Move for Hunger and will be collecting nonperishable items such as peanut butter, tuna fish, canned fruits and vegetables, pasta, rice, beans and cereal.
