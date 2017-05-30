Marietta Area Council to discuss STEM education, extracurricular activities
The Marietta Area Council of the Cobb Chamber of Commerce will discuss the importance of STEM education and extracurricular activities for all grade levels in both public and private schools on June 14 from 7:30 to 9 a.m. at the Mansour Center, 995 Roswell Street, Suite 100 in Marietta.
