Man arrested on rape charges after fleeing
A 25-year-old man was arrested Sunday afternoon after allegedly holding a woman hostage, sexually assaulting her and leading police on a foot chase outside WellStar Kennestone Hospital, arrest records show.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MDJonline.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Marietta Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|3 hr
|Ryan Goldsman
|20,930
|Ben Swann will not bring back Truth In Media be...
|15 hr
|Charles
|3
|Trump and Generals To Impose Military Draft ?!
|23 hr
|Frank Underwood
|82
|CVS PHARMACY treats employees like trash (Jan '09)
|Mon
|Joe Blow
|298
|In Georgia, a Democratic upset depends on a bal...
|Mon
|Red Crosse
|188
|Organized Gang Stalking What You Need To Know (Sep '10)
|Mon
|Serjikmorshedian
|633
|Need help finding a plastic surgeon to remove i... (Apr '14)
|Sun
|Please help
|37
Find what you want!
Search Marietta Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC