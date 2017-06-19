Local Masons to celebrate 300th anniv...

Local Masons to celebrate 300th anniversary of Freemasonry in Marietta on Saturday

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: MDJonline.com

The Kennesaw Mountain Shrine Club is represented at an event. Festivities for the 300th Anniversary Celebration of Freemasonry on Saturday include a parade, blood drive, entertainment, guest speakers and concessions.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MDJonline.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Marietta Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
dems should remember to vote tomorrow 3 hr josh 16
Karen Handler the winner 3 hr josh 2
Ossoff #1. Republicans will Destroy Healthcare ... 3 hr josh 9
News Atlanta Flood of 2009 "Worst in Recorded Histor... (Oct '09) 5 hr DroppedInTheToilet 33
News Georgia voters streaming to the polls in pricy ... 8 hr Red Crosse 12
Assiduously got his a-- handed to him! Fitting 12 hr yup yup 3
News Wall Street pumped money into the most expensiv... 17 hr @Kelly 25
See all Marietta Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Marietta Forum Now

Marietta Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Marietta Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. U.S. Open
  5. Syria
  1. Saudi Arabia
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Cuba
  4. Wall Street
  5. Supreme Court
 

Marietta, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,358 • Total comments across all topics: 281,936,711

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC