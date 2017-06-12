Legal Aid of Cobb County to have pres...

Legal Aid of Cobb County to have presentation June 27

Legal Aid of Cobb County, an office of Atlanta Legal Aid, will hold a free presentation on Landlord/Tenant Rights and the Fair Housing Act on June 27 at 3:30 p.m. at the South Cobb Regional Library, 805 Clay Road in Mableton.

