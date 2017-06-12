James "Skipper" Skipper
James "Skipper" Skipper, age 61, of Carrollton passed away Tuesday, June 13, 2017. He was born April 13, 1956, in Marietta, Georgia, the son of the late Harvey Lee Skipper and Reba Louise Folds Skipper.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Douglas County Sentinel.
Comments
Add your comments below
Marietta Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|1848 House sold for private residence (Sep '06)
|1 hr
|Free Thought Is N...
|20
|Atlanta Flood of 2009 "Worst in Recorded Histor... (Oct '09)
|1 hr
|Ellen
|32
|Trump and Generals To Impose Military Draft ?!
|3 hr
|American
|85
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|8 hr
|ThomasA
|20,936
|Jon Ossoff worked for Hank Johnson....Defeat JO!
|13 hr
|livelivelive
|2
|Bathroom Sex at Airport Declines (Sep '07)
|21 hr
|Jon Ossoff
|7
|Farmer's Markets in Atlanta Metro area
|Wed
|Rich
|4
Find what you want!
Search Marietta Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC