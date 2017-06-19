InPrime Legal hires Scott Sweeney
InPrime Legal, 1640 Powers Ferry Road, Building 23, Suite 100 in Marietta, has hired Cobb County Board of Education vice-chair Scott Sweeney as the firm's senior business adviser.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MDJonline.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Marietta Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Wall Street pumped money into the most expensiv...
|7 min
|Red Crosse
|11
|Georgia voters streaming to the polls in pricy ...
|1 hr
|Red Crosse
|1
|Israel United In Christ -(IUIC): Is definitely ...
|4 hr
|Observant
|6
|1848 House sold for private residence (Sep '06)
|Jun 15
|Free Thought Is N...
|20
|Jon Ossoff worked for Hank Johnson....Defeat JO!
|Jun 15
|livelivelive
|2
|Moving from New Jersey to Marietta (Oct '06)
|Jun 10
|Anonymous snob
|34
|C.W. Matthews donates $10K from I-85 bridge reb...
|May 22
|guest
|1
Find what you want!
Search Marietta Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC