Holsey Chapel Christian Methodist Episcopal Church to celebrate its 116th Anniversary on Sunday
Holsey Chapel is celebrating the church's 116th Anniversary on Sunday, June 11, at 3 p.m. The theme for this year's anniversary is "Families Working Together to Bridge the Gap."
