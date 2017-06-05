Holsey Chapel Christian Methodist Epi...

Holsey Chapel Christian Methodist Episcopal Church to celebrate its 116th Anniversary on Sunday

Holsey Chapel is celebrating the church's 116th Anniversary on Sunday, June 11, at 3 p.m. The theme for this year's anniversary is "Families Working Together to Bridge the Gap."

